Vishwa Fernando signs for Warwickshire on short-term Championship deal

Vishwa Fernando , the Sri Lanka left-arm seamer, has signed for Warwickshire for the start of their County Championship campaign this season.

Fernando has taken 79 Test wickets, including four in his last outing in South Africa in December, and will be available for Warwickshire's Division One games in April.

He impressed last summer in a three-match stint with Yorkshire, taking 17 wickets including nine in the match against Derbyshire, and went on to feature in Sri Lanka's Test tour of England, including a key role in their victory at the Kia Oval in the third Test.

He could make his Warwickshire debut in their season opener against Sussex, starting on April 4, and will also be available to play against another former club, Durham, and in Warwickshire's home fixture against Nottinghamshire from April 18.

"I am thrilled to be joining Warwickshire for the early stages of the season," Fernando said. "Playing county cricket has been hugely enjoyable for me over the last two years.

"The county have some very good cricketers and I am looking forward to playing with Alex Davies, Ed Barnard and all the boys.

"When I step on to the field for any team I always give 100 percent and the loyal Bears fans will get my absolute heart and soul in every day I am there.

"I am grateful to Cricket Sri Lanka for allowing me this opportunity and thankful to Mark Robinson for believing in my ability."

Fernando's signing follows the confirmation that Pakistan's Hasan Ali will return to Edgbaston for a third successive year, while Australia's allrounder Beau Webster, New Zealand's Test captain Tom Latham, and former Middlesex pacer Ethan Bamber have also joined over the winter.

"We are delighted to have secured Vishwa for the first three rounds of the County Championship," Robinson, Warwickshire's first-team coach, said. "He's a proven international bowler and, a left-armer, who will offer us great variation to complement our attack.