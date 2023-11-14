Was Glenn Maxwell the first to score a double-century in an ODI chase?
And was Quinton De Kock's six catches against Afghanistan a record?
Is it right that Glenn Maxwell was the first to score a double-century in an ODI run-chase? asked Kris McNamara from Australia
That astonishing onslaught by Glenn Maxwell last week, for Australia vs Afghanistan in Mumbai, brought him the 11th double-century in one-day internationals - but the first in a chase, as the other ten were all scored by openers in the first innings of the match.
That astonishing onslaught by Glenn Maxwell last week, for Australia vs Afghanistan in Mumbai, brought him the 11th double-century in one-day internationals - but the first in a chase, as the other ten were all scored by openers in the first innings of the match.
The previous highest in the second innings of an ODI was 193, by Fakhar Zaman for Pakistan against South Africa in Johannesburg in April 2021; the highest by a non-opener in either innings was 194 not out, by Charles Coventry for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh in Bulawayo in 2009.
In the World Cup, the previous highest by a non-opener was Viv Richards' 181 from No. 4 for West Indies against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 1987, while the highest in a chase was 158, by Andrew Strauss in England's tie with India in Bangalore in 2011.
Is the difference between Glenn Maxwell's 201 and Mitchell Marsh's 24 the biggest between highest and second-highest scores in a World Cup match? asked Jennifer Fingland from Britain
The difference of 177 between Glenn Maxwell's score and the next highest in Mumbai has been exceeded only twice in any ODI innings: 198 between Rohit Sharma (264) and Virat Kohli (66) for India against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014, and 195 between Martin Guptill (237*) and Ross Taylor (42) for New Zealand against West Indies in Wellington in March 2015, which remains the World Cup record.
The difference of 177 between Glenn Maxwell's score and the next highest in Mumbai has been exceeded only twice in any ODI innings: 198 between Rohit Sharma (264) and Virat Kohli (66) for India against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014, and 195 between Martin Guptill (237*) and Ross Taylor (42) for New Zealand against West Indies in Wellington in March 2015, which remains the World Cup record.
In women's ODIs the biggest difference is 165, between Belinda Clark (229 not out) and Karen Rolton (64) for Australia against Denmark in Mumbai during the 1997 World Cup. And when Chamari Athapaththu hit 178 not out for Sri Lanka against Australia in Bristol during the 2017 World Cup, the next highest score was Shashikala Siriwardene's 24.
The most in Tests is 300, between Brian Lara (375) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (75 not out) for West Indies against England in St John's in 1993-94.
Quinton de Kock took six catches in South Africa's match against Afghanistan. Was this a record for the World Cup? asked Ben Torode from South Africa
The South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's six catches in an innings in the match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad last week equalled the World Cup record, set by Adam Gilchrist for Australia against Namibia in Potchefstroom in February 2003, and matched by Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan against South Africa in Auckland in March 2015.
The South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's six catches in an innings in the match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad last week equalled the World Cup record, set by Adam Gilchrist for Australia against Namibia in Potchefstroom in February 2003, and matched by Sarfaraz Ahmed for Pakistan against South Africa in Auckland in March 2015.
In all ODIs, there have now been 16 instances of a wicketkeeper making six dismissals in an innings (some including stumpings). Gilchrist was responsible for six of them, but de Kock is the only other keeper to do it more than once: he also made six dismissals (five catches and a stumping) against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in October 2014.
In their World Cup match against Afghanistan, four Netherlands players were run out. Was this some kind of record? asked Andre Terblanche from South Africa
The four run-outs in the Netherlands' innings against Afghanistan in Lucknow was the 61st instance of four in all ODIs, and the 12th in the World Cup. There have also been ten innings which included five run-outs, two of them in the World Cup: both of those were by Australia, in the inaugural final against West Indies at Lord's in 1975, and against India in Mumbai in 1996.
The four run-outs in the Netherlands' innings against Afghanistan in Lucknow was the 61st instance of four in all ODIs, and the 12th in the World Cup. There have also been ten innings which included five run-outs, two of them in the World Cup: both of those were by Australia, in the inaugural final against West Indies at Lord's in 1975, and against India in Mumbai in 1996.
The Dutch innings in Lucknow was unique in one respect, though - one that certainly harmed their chances of posting a competitive total: the four run-outs all came from the top five in the batting order. It's the only one of the ODI instances where this was the case.
In last week's question about bowlers averaging around two wickets per ODI, should you perhaps have mentioned Mohammed Shami? asked Dipesh Patel from India
You're right that the Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami deserves an honourable mention here. After the group phase of the current World Cup he had taken 187 wickets in 99 one-day internationals, so sits alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi (104 from 53), Trent Boult (210 from 113) and Mitchell Starc (230 from 119) in the ranks of those currently nudging two per game.
You're right that the Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami deserves an honourable mention here. After the group phase of the current World Cup he had taken 187 wickets in 99 one-day internationals, so sits alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi (104 from 53), Trent Boult (210 from 113) and Mitchell Starc (230 from 119) in the ranks of those currently nudging two per game.
Shami has been particularly potent since returning to the side in the middle of this World Cup: by the end of the qualifying phase he'd taken 16 wickets at just 9.56 apiece. Depending what he does in the remainder of the tournament, Shami is in line for the best bowling average of anyone taking 12 or more wickets in a single World Cup, currently Starc's 10.18 (22 wickets) in 2015. The Australian left-arm seamer Gary Gilmour took 11 wickets at 5.63 in the first World Cup in 1975, and the West Indian Courtney Walsh 11 at 9.81 in 1999. For the list, which will be updated after the semi-finals and final, click here.
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
Use our feedback form, or the Ask Steven Facebook page to ask your stats and trivia questions
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes