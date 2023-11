Was Glenn Maxwell the first to score a double-century in an ODI chase?

Shami has been particularly potent since returning to the side in the middle of this World Cup: by the end of the qualifying phase he'd taken 16 wickets at just 9.56 apiece. Depending what he does in the remainder of the tournament, Shami is in line for the best bowling average of anyone taking 12 or more wickets in a single World Cup, currently Starc's 10.18 (22 wickets) in 2015. The Australian left-arm seamer Gary Gilmour took 11 wickets at 5.63 in the first World Cup in 1975, and the West Indian Courtney Walsh 11 at 9.81 in 1999. For the list, which will be updated after the semi-finals and final, click here