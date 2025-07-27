Washington and Jadeja fighting fifties help India take the lead

Tea India 358 and 322 for 4 (Gill 103, Rahul 90, Washington 57*, Jadeja 53*) lead England 669 by 11 runs

Washington batted at No. 8 in India's first innings, below Shardul Thakur, but was promoted to No. 5 for the first time in their second. He brought up his half-century by hooking Ben Stokes for six, then pulling him for four, and Jadeja raised his later in the same over thanks to Zak Crawley's misfield.

Dropped first-ball by Joe Root at slip off Jofra Archer's bowling, Jadeja brought out his trademark sword celebration to mark his fifth half-century in his last six innings. He also became the seventh Indian - and the third this week, following KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant - to reach 1,000 Test runs in England.

England's close fielders were occasionally excited by tight leaves or half-chances, but there were far fewer genuine opportunities than they would have anticipated. Liam Dawson and Root both wheeled away between spells from the four seamers, but found little joy from a pitch which has not deteriorated as much as they must have hoped.