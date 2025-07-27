Washington and Jadeja fighting fifties help India take the lead
India's spin allrounders add 99 runs in the session - 100 for their partnership - to erase England's lead
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty as Washington Sundar looks on • AFP/Getty Images
Tea India 358 and 322 for 4 (Gill 103, Rahul 90, Washington 57*, Jadeja 53*) lead England 669 by 11 runs
Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja batted through the afternoon session, frustrating England and helping India creep towards a doughty draw. Washington and Jadeja both made battling half-centuries as England's bowlers toiled without reward, adding exactly 100 in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership that took India into the lead.
Washington batted at No. 8 in India's first innings, below Shardul Thakur, but was promoted to No. 5 for the first time in their second. He brought up his half-century by hooking Ben Stokes for six, then pulling him for four, and Jadeja raised his later in the same over thanks to Zak Crawley's misfield.
Dropped first-ball by Joe Root at slip off Jofra Archer's bowling, Jadeja brought out his trademark sword celebration to mark his fifth half-century in his last six innings. He also became the seventh Indian - and the third this week, following KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant - to reach 1,000 Test runs in England.
England's close fielders were occasionally excited by tight leaves or half-chances, but there were far fewer genuine opportunities than they would have anticipated. Liam Dawson and Root both wheeled away between spells from the four seamers, but found little joy from a pitch which has not deteriorated as much as they must have hoped.
India's slender lead means that England will have to chase down a target if they do manage to run through the lower order, but the draw is the clear favourite. The two captains could shake hands at the start of the last hour if they wish, though Stokes will be reluctant to accept what would be only the second draw of his tenure as captain.