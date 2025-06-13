Welsh-born Imad Wasim signs for Glamorgan

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has signed for Glamorgan as an overseas player for the remainder of the Vitality Blast campaign.

The 37-year old, who was born in Swansea, joins to replace Hayden Kerr, who picked up in the home game against Surrey which will rule him out of his planned stint with the club.

Returning to the country to his birth, Wasim brings a wealth of experience with 130 international caps for Pakistan. He will be representing his second Blast club having made 19 appearances for Nottinghamshire in the competition. He has also played for Trent Rockets in the Hundred, and has 390 appearances in the T20 format.

Subject to approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board Imad will be available for selection for Saturday's home fixture with Sussex. Glamorgan currently sit fourth in the South Group, with three wins from five.

Commenting on the signing Director of Cricket Mark Wallace said: "It's a real shame that Hayden's injury has turned out to be a bit worse than we initially hoped. He has settled in really well and though he won't quite be fit to fulfil his initial contract at the club we hope to see Hayden back in a Glamorgan shirt in the future."