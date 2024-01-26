CWI, WIPA sign MoU to work towards gender pay equity

Parity in international team prize money is one of the objectives of the MoU • CWI Media

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) have signed a "historic" four-year MoU to promote gender pay equity within West Indies cricket. A media release said that the MoU "outlines plans to achieve parity in international and regional match fees, international captain's allowances, international team prize money and regional individual prize money for all West Indies cricketers by 1 October 2027."

The MoU aligns the performance grading criteria for international women's and regional men's contracts with the established standards for international men, ensuring a uniform evaluation process across domestic and international cricket from October 1, 2024. Calling it a "groundbreaking development," the release further said CWI wishes to create a more equitable playing field and an environment where "talent is valued irrespective of gender".

The MoU is for the period between October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2027 and includes all agreements in respect of player remuneration, and updated terms and conditions across the West Indies system.

Some of the important features agreed upon in the MoU are:

Significantly increased team prize money and new individual player rewards

Full match fees for players in the starting XI and 80% for reserves (effective 1 October 2024)

All retainers on hold once an NOC is issued for an overseas domestic franchise tournament (effective October 1, 2024)

The potential for CWI and franchises to award multi-year retainer contracts (up to three years);

Increased international and regional match fees and ICC tournament fees for all women's cricketers, to achieve parity by October 1, 2027

Align international women's contracts and regional men's contracts with the performance grading that has been established for the international men

"This is a historic day for West Indies cricket," Dr Kishore Shallow, president of CWI, said. "As we overhaul the compensation structures and align performance grading, we are taking a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and progressive cricket framework. This step reflects our unwavering commitment to gender equality and acknowledges the immense contributions of female players to West Indies cricket.

"In the preceding year, we undertook substantial enhancements to our travel policy, mandating that the West Indies Senior Women's team travel business-class on all extended international flights and are accommodated in single rooms during international assignments. This aligns seamlessly with the established policy for West Indies Senior Men's tours. Today, with the signing of this MOU, we take another significant stride in narrowing the gender gap within our cricketing community."

The release further stated that the "MoU also introduces opportunities for compensation enhancement for both international and regional men, and new team and individual incentive bonuses for the top performers in the system. The top contract band values for men at international and regional level have also been increased, underscoring the commitment to fostering a culture of player growth, improvement and high performance."