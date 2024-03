What's the lowest Test innings total to include two individual hundreds?

The only man to make a century in what turned out to be his final ODI was New Zealand's James Marshall . He hit 161 against Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008, where he shared an opening partnership of 274 with Brendon McCullum, who was out first for 166. In nine other ODIs, Marshall was out eight times between 0 and 14, but did make 50 against Sri Lanka in Queenstown on New Year's Eve in 2006.