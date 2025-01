Which visiting bowler has the most wickets in a Test series in Australia?

Gaikwad roared on to 220 not out, with 16 sixes, as Maharashtra reached 330 for 5. UP managed a respectable total of 272 (which coincidentally had been the score before Gaikwad's 49th-over onslaught); poor Shiva was out for 1. Gaikwad said he'd wanted to speak to him after the match, but wasn't able to. "He must have been dejected," he said, "but all I would like to remind him is to remember that Stuart Broad went for six sixes in an over (in the 2007 T20 World Cup ) and had an outstanding career."