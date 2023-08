Who has nominated for the 2023-24 BBL overseas draft?

Nominations for the September 3 BBL overseas draft closed on Monday with 376 male players from 29 countries nominating for the draft. Cricket Australia released the entire list on Monday. Players that are eligible for a retention pick* have the club next to their name.

Have been in a Big Bash squad for a minimum of two seasons and haven't been contracted to another team since Have been in a Big Bash squad the previous season Was in a team squad last season but did not play in the starting 13 and have been approved by the Big Bash Technical Committee Is otherwise approved by the Big Bash Technical Committee due to exceptional circumstances