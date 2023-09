Who has taken the quickest five-for in an ODI?

This spell from the Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee wasn't in an official Test but in an unofficial one against the Rest of the World XI on his home ground in Perth in 1971-72. Working up a great head of steam, Lillee took 8 for 29 - including six for none in the space of 15 balls - as the World XI were demolished for just 59. "It was perhaps the fastest wicket I've ever bowled on," wrote Lillee. "There were some brilliant catches… it was just one of those freakish happenings in sport where everything seems to go right."