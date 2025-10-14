Who has the most runs in Women's World Cups?

Who's scored the most runs at the women's World Cup over the years? Is it Mithali Raj? asked Anjuli Desai from India

That's a decent guess, as Mithali Raj is currently second That's a decent guess, as Mithali Raj is currently second on this list with 1321 runs in all editions of the women's one-day World Cup. But she's some way behind the leader, New Zealand's Debbie Hockley , who made 1501 runs in 45 World Cup matches between 1982 and 2000.

The leading current player is another New Zealander, Suzie Bates, who started this year's competition with 1179 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt's 117 against Sri Lanka in Colombo last weekend - a record fifth World Cup century, passing the four of Bates and England's Jan Brittin - put her in sight of four figures with 974 runs.

How many women have scored a half-century from No. 10 in a World Cup match, as Alana King did against Pakistan? asked Melanie Crozier from Australia

Alana King's staunch 51 not out against Pakistan in Colombo last week, which helped Beth Mooney rescue Australia from 115 for 8 and take them to a match-winning 221 for 9, was not only the highest by an No. 10 in the women's World Cup - previously 42 not out by Yulandi van der Merwe for South Africa against India in Christchurch in 2000 - but also the highest in any women's white-ball international (Kim Garth also made 42 not out for Australia vs South Africa in North Sydney in 2024).

I noticed that Ricky Ponting scored more than 1000 Test runs at four different grounds. Has anyone else done this? asked Michael Chesterton from Australia

Ricky Ponting scored 1743 Test runs in Adelaide, 1480 in Sydney, 1338 in Melbourne and 1335 in Brisbane. The only other man to reach 1000 on four different grounds is Jacques Kallis, with 2181 in Cape Town, 1267 in Centurion, 1266 in Durban and 1148 in Johannesburg.

Seven men made more than 1000 Test runs on three different grounds : Hashim Amla, Allan Border, Greg Chappell, Javed Miandad, Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara and Steve Waugh. Sangakkara's long-time Sri Lanka team-mate Mahela Jayawardene only did it at two grounds, but made it count with 2921 at the Sinhalese Sport Club in Colombo (his home club) and 2382 in Galle. Those are the two highest aggregates at any single venue: Jayawardene is the only player to make 2000 Test runs on two different Test grounds.

Rather surprisingly perhaps, the England opener Jack Hobbs didn't make 1000 Test runs on any home ground, but he did amass 1178 in Melbourne: he's still the only man to pass 1000 at an away venue.

Jacques Kallis has over 1000 runs at each of four grounds in South Africa, including 2181 at Newlands, Cape Town • Getty Images

Harry Brook has a healthy Test average of 57 after 30 matches. Where does he rank among batters after their 30th Test? asked Vinod Nair from India

England's new vice-captain Harry Brook goes into the Ashes with a batting average of 57.55 after 30 Tests. It turns out there are 40 men who averaged 50 or more after 30 matches, and Brook lies 18th among those, not far behind Jack Hobbs (57.77), Viv Richards (58.21) and Steve Smith (58.52).

Way out at the top, as regular readers will probably already have guessed, is Don Bradman, who averaged 92.30 after 30 Tests. Next comes England's Denis Compton with 64.10, just ahead of another Australian, Michael Hussey (64.05). Six other men averaged over 60 after 30 Tests: Javed Miandad (62.38), Herbert Sutcliffe (62.33), Everton Weekes (61.21), Neil Harvey (60.92), Marnus Labuschagne (60.82) and Adam Gilchrist (60.38).

I noticed that David Warner scored exactly 100 in a T20 international on his 33rd birthday. Has anyone else made a birthday ton in a T20? asked Kyle Morton from Australia

Australia's David Warner hit 100 not out against Sri Lanka in Adelaideon October 27, 2019, his 33rd birthday. He was the second (and last to date) to score a T20 international century on his birthday, after Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad, who hit 118 not out against Zimbabwe in Sharjah on January 10, 2016, his 29th birthday.

Seven men have scored a birthday century in a one-day international: Vinod Kambli, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar of India, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor of New Zealand (against Pakistan in Pallekele during the 2011 World Cup), Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka (on his 39th birthday in 2008, against Bangladesh in Karachi) and Mitchell Marsh of Australia.

Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.