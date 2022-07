Samson replaces Rahul in India's T20I squad for West Indies series

Samson has played 14 T20Is for India spread across seven years. With his eye-catching strokeplay, he has always been on the fringes of the national squad, but has recently been getting a lot more chances, especially with several of the senior players being rotated out on account of workload management. Samson was part of the team in Ireland last month, where he made his maiden T20I fifty . His strike rate of 132.39 over the course of 218 T20s is seen as an asset with India trying to play a more aggressive brand of cricket leading up to the World Cup in Australia in October.