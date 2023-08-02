Evolving Shardul Thakur not seeking limelight in search of 'impactful' performances

Having featured in every ODI series barring one over the past year, allrounder says "it's a sign of confidence the team has in me"

For Shardul Thakur , making an impact in the game - irrespective of discipline - matters most. And along the way, if it helps deliver victory - even if he isn't always at the forefront - he's most satisfied. Like in the just-concluded ODI series against West Indies, where he was the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets at an average of 11.62 and an economy of 5.31.

Apart from his wicket-taking ability, there is his batting makes him a competent No. 8. That since August 2022, he has featured in every ODI series - bar one against Sri Lanka at home - is an indication of the team's belief in the balance he lends. Thakur hasn't had too many opportunities to press his batting into service in ODIs, but there have been enough snapshots of this ability in other formats.

Think back to an IPL innings earlier this year against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where his 68 off 29 vaulted Kolkata Knight Riders to 204, the highest IPL total for a team five down for less than 100. Or his twin fifties at The Oval , or even his Gabba heroics . Thakur's impact in these games was massive, and of the kind he often dreams of.

But when asked if he felt he wasn't talked about as much as he should be after India's victory over West Indies in the third ODI in Tarouba - where he took 4 for 37 to take them to a 2-1 series win - Thakur said: "Honestly, I have never wondered if there's attention on me or not, who is looking at me, who isn't. But if you see, the Indian team has excellent bench strength. There will be times when if the pitch suits spinners, they will play. If there's some help for the seamers, I'll have a chance to chip in.

"In the last few years, we've played with a deep batting line-up. As an allrounder who bats in the lower order, my job becomes important. We've seen in big chases - or if you want to put up a high score in the first innings - [that] if you try to accelerate, you will lose one or two wickets here and there. If your No. 8 and No. 9 can contribute with the set batter, it helps. So that role is crucial.

"Whenever I get an opportunity, I just try to contribute to the team's success. That's my thought process whenever I play - whether it's batting, bowling or fielding. End of the day, I should be happy I've made an effort, and my performances should be impactful, whichever department it is."

Shardul Thakur finished as the highest wicket-taker in ODIs against West Indies • Associated Press

Thakur believes there's no bigger endorsement of the team's belief in him than his recent selection as a bowling allrounder across formats.

"[The] team expects something from me, that's why I've been picked and I am getting opportunities to play," he said. "For me, it's a sign of confidence the team has in me that I'm getting these chances. In this series, I'm happy to have picked up eight wickets.

"These are the kind of opportunities we wait for. Sometimes performances happen, sometimes they don't. I'm happy I was able to perform. If I perform well in a series, I take the confidence. If I don't, I will take the experience. If you don't perform and you look at it as a failure, your thinking is wrong."

Asked about the competition for places, Thakur made it clear he wasn't playing for his place in the team. It's perhaps a sign of maturity that he has been able to detach emotions from selection calls.