Kohli, Bumrah, Chahal rested for T20Is in West Indies; Kuldeep, Ashwin return

ESPNcricinfo has learnt Kohli, Bumrah and Chahal have been rested, and Kohli, who picked up a "mild groin strain" in England, continues to remain in the team management's plans for the T20 World Cup later this year despite his lean form.

Offspinner R Ashwin , who hasn't featured in India's T20I side since the home series against New Zealand last November, has made a comeback to shore up a spin department that includes Kuldeep Yadav (subject to fitness), Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, who have been rested from the ODI leg, will play the T20Is.

Having made his T20I debut in Ireland, Malik was also part of the recently concluded T20I series in England, which India won 2-1. In his lone outing in Nottingham , Malik conceded 1 for 56 off his four overs. Arshdeep, meanwhile, took 2 for 18 in an impressive debut in the opening T20I, when he troubled England's openers with swing.

"I don't know who the experts are," Rohit had said last week. "I don't even understand why they are called experts. They are watching it from outside, they don't know what is going on the inside. We are building a team. A lot of deliberation goes behind it. There is a lot of thinking behind it. Boys are backed. Boys are given chances. People outside don't know all these things. It is not important what is going on outside."