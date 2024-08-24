WI bowl in rainy Tarouba; Maphaka debuts for SA

West Indies chose to bowl vs South Africa

No sooner had Rovman Powell announced his decision to put South Africa in to bat in the first T20I, when heavy rain came down at the Brian Lara Academy and delayed the start of play.

That meant Kwena Maphaka would have to wait to bowl his first ball in international cricket. At 18 years and 137 years, Maphaka is South Africa's youngest debutant after former selection convener Victor Mpitsang who was 18 years and 314 days when he played his first international in 1999. Maphaka's debut came as Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the series with a right calf injury. Ngidi will remain with the squad across the three matches, which conclude on Tuesday.

South Africa opted for an experimental combination which saw Ryan Rickelton open the batting with Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen slotted in at No.5. Donovan Ferreria and Patrick Kruger provided allround options and they chose three seamers and a specialist spinner in Bjorn Fortuin.

West Indies went with what Powell called a "normal West Indies combination," of six batters, with Alick Athanaze to open with Shai Hope, two spinners and three seamers. Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde were preferred ahead of Obed McCoy, who is the senior seamer in the squad, and Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie make up the spin attack.

West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Alick Athanaze, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph