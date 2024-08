WI bowl in rainy Tarouba; Maphaka debuts for SA

That meant Kwena Maphaka would have to wait to bowl his first ball in international cricket. At 18 years and 137 years, Maphaka is South Africa's youngest debutant after former selection convener Victor Mpitsang who was 18 years and 314 days when he played his first international in 1999. Maphaka's debut came as Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the series with a right calf injury. Ngidi will remain with the squad across the three matches, which conclude on Tuesday.