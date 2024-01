Young has played 97 T20 games overall in which he has scored 2290 runs averaging 26.62 with 14 fifties and two centuries. In 14 T20Is, he has 260 runs at 20.00 with two fifties but at a much lower strike rate of 102.36 compared to his overall T20 strike rate of 133.83. Young comes into the squad on the back of a half-century and a hundred for Central Districts in the Super Smash in Napier. He smashed a 33-ball 50 against Wellington before scorching his way to an unbeaten 63-ball 101 against Otago in the next match.