Tim Seifert, who is yet to feature in this series, is likely to replace Williamson in the side and will "probably" take the gloves from Devon Conway

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the final three matches of New Zealand's ongoing T20I series against Pakistan after retiring hurt with a hamstring injury during his side's 21-run victory in Hamilton on Sunday.

Williamson flew home to Tauranga and underwent a scan on Monday. He was always due to miss the third match in Dunedin on Wednesday and will now be sidelined for the rest of the series. New Zealand lead the series 2-0 and are prioritising their upcoming two-Test series over South Africa, which starts on February 3. Will Young will replace Williamson.

Williamson retired hurt on 26 off 15 balls on Sunday, after feeling tightness in his right hamstring. "It's the same leg as what his knee injury was on," Gary Stead, New Zealand's coach, said, referring to the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) that sidelined Williamson for six months last year. An NZC statement on Tuesday termed the strain as "minor"

"Williamson's injury means Will Young will now stay on with the squad for the fourth and fifth matches of the series in Christchurch after assembling with the squad in Dunedin ahead of tomorrow's third match," the statement added.

"A timeline for Williamson's rehabilitation and return to cricket is still being established with a goal of being ready for selection in the Test series against South Africa starting next month."

On Monday, Stead said: "I mean with the Test matches so close as well and probably in the big scheme of things in the short term for us has higher priority then I think it's likely we'll try and make sure that he's right for that."

Tim Seifert , who is yet to feature in this series, is likely to replace Williamson in the side and will "probably" take the gloves from Devon Conway, Stead said. "It'll be another test without having Kane there, who I think always provides that stableness to your batting. That'll be an opportunity for, likely, Tim Seifert to come in and show what he can still do, and fill in those shoes that Kane's probably left for the rest of the series."

Stead also confirmed that Trent Boult, who has not played a T20I since the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup, remains part of New Zealand's plans for the 2024 edition in the Caribbean and the United States. Boult does not hold a central contract and is due to play in the upcoming ILT20 for MI Emirates, who are an affiliate of Mumbai Indians.