Williamson retires hurt with tight hamstring in Hamilton T20I against Pakistan
He felt it while running a single in the tenth over of the match, and Southee will captain New Zealand for the rest of the match
Kane Williamson will not return to the field in KFC T20I 2 in Hamilton as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over and retiring hurt. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/4KMF1fMmBN— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 14, 2024
Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo