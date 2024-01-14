Matches (29)
NZ v PAK (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
IND v AFG (1)
SL v ZIM (1)
SA20 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
Warm-up (U19) (4)
Super Smash (1)
News

Williamson retires hurt with tight hamstring in Hamilton T20I against Pakistan

He felt it while running a single in the tenth over of the match, and Southee will captain New Zealand for the rest of the match

Abhimanyu Bose
14-Jan-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kane Williamson scored 26 off 15 before retiring hurt&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Kane Williamson scored 26 off 15 before retiring hurt  •  Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson retired hurt after "experiencing tightness" in his right hamstring while batting in the second T20I against Pakistan in Hamilton on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, he would not return to the field.
Tim Southee will captain New Zealand for the rest of the game.
After the tenth over, Williamson was seen getting attended to by the physio, with him clutching his right hamstring. He was batting on 26 off 15, with three fours and a six. During the drinks interval, he then trudged off with Daryl Mitchell coming out to bat in his place.
As per a New Zealand Cricket statement, Williamson experienced tightness in his hamstring while completing a run in the tenth over.
Williamson has had a spate of injuries in recent times. He ruptured his ACL in the first match of IPL 2023 and recovered just in time to play the ODI World Cup in India six months later. During the World Cup match against Bangladesh, he suffered a broken thumb forcing him to miss four more games before returning for the clash against Pakistan.
He was named in New Zealand's squad for the T20I series at home against Bangladesh last month before being withdrawn on 'medical advice'. He was part of only two T20Is of the ongoing series against Pakistan and was to sit out of the final game in Dunedin.
Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandNew Zealand vs PakistanPakistan in New Zealand

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback