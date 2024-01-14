Unchanged Pakistan bowl; Santner back for New Zealand

Matt Henry, who was wicketless in the first match, made way for the left-arm spin-bowling allrounder

Mitchell Santner recovered from Covid and was back in the XI • Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to field against New Zealand

Pakistan opted to chase again as they look to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with a win in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner, who was ruled out of the first T20I with Covid, was fit again and returned in New Zealand's only change. He replaced fast bowler Matt Henry, who went wicketless for 29 runs off his three overs in Auckland.

Pakistan, meanwhile, named an unchanged side, which means Saim Ayub - who was very impressive in his cameo of 27 off 8 in the series opener before getting run-out - will continue to open with Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar Azam coming in at one-drop.

The pitch at Seddon Park is expected to be harder and faster than Auckland, with the ground staff saying it's one of the hardest surfaces they have prepared, which means the bowlers will get extra bounce here.

Pakistan will be looking to level the series with a win, having fallen short in their chase of 227 in the first T20I.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears