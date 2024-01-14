Matches (28)
BBL 2023 (1)
IND v AFG (1)
SL v ZIM (1)
SA20 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
Warm-up (U19) (4)
Super Smash (1)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Hamilton, January 14, 2024, Pakistan tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(10.1/20 ov) 112/1
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Pakistan chose to field.

Current RR: 11.01
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 53/1 (10.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:NZ 225
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Unchanged Pakistan bowl; Santner back for New Zealand

Matt Henry, who was wicketless in the first match, made way for the left-arm spin-bowling allrounder

Abhimanyu Bose
14-Jan-2024 • 50 mins ago
Mitchell Santner recovered from Covid and was back in the XI&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Mitchell Santner recovered from Covid and was back in the XI  •  Getty Images

Toss Pakistan chose to field against New Zealand
Pakistan opted to chase again as they look to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with a win in Hamilton.
Mitchell Santner, who was ruled out of the first T20I with Covid, was fit again and returned in New Zealand's only change. He replaced fast bowler Matt Henry, who went wicketless for 29 runs off his three overs in Auckland.
Pakistan, meanwhile, named an unchanged side, which means Saim Ayub - who was very impressive in his cameo of 27 off 8 in the series opener before getting run-out - will continue to open with Mohammad Rizwan, with Babar Azam coming in at one-drop.
The pitch at Seddon Park is expected to be harder and faster than Auckland, with the ground staff saying it's one of the hardest surfaces they have prepared, which means the bowlers will get extra bounce here.
Pakistan will be looking to level the series with a win, having fallen short in their chase of 227 in the first T20I.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Aamir Jamal, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi (capt), Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf
PakistanNew ZealandNew Zealand vs PakistanPakistan in New Zealand

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
NZ 92.7%
NZPAK
100%50%100%NZ InningsPAK Innings

Current Over 11 • NZ 112/1

Live Forecast: NZ 225
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
FH Allen
not out6131
DP Conway
caught2015
KS Williamson
retired hurt2615
DJ Mitchell
not out00
Extras(w 5)
Total112(1 wkt; 10.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved