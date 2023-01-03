BCCI invites 'reputed entities' to bid for women's IPL teams

The BCCI has invited applications for "the right to own and operate" teams at the inaugural women's IPL, which is expected to start in March and get over before the men's IPL begins.

A press statement from the BCCI on Tuesday asked for "reputed entities" to make a non-refundable payment of INR 5 lakh (USD 6000 approx.) by January 21 to procure the "invitation to tender", which details the eligibility criteria for potential buyers, following which, based on the BCCI's discretion, they will be allowed to bid for teams. Though there is no official update on the matter, it's possible that some groups that own teams in the men's IPL would be interested in acquiring women's teams too.

In February last year, then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the women's IPL would get off the ground in 2023, and in August last year, ESPNcricinfo had reported that the BCCI had settled on a March 2023 window for it, and processes had started to get it going. The BCCI had tweaked the women's domestic calendar to accommodate the women's IPL - the season that generally stretches from November to April was advanced by a month, to end by February this year.

The BCCI has been conducting the Women's T20 Challenge since 2018, with a gap in 2021 when it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It had started as a one-off exhibition match between two teams in 2018, but has since been a three-team competition, with prominent overseas players joining the best Indian talent. But the push to have a bigger competition, along the lines of the men's IPL, has been growing for a while.

Responding to the demand for the tournament, Ganguly had said, "It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men's IPL."