Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023

Test matches (2): Sri Lanka 0 (0pts), Pakistan 2 (24pts)



A year after their previous trip, when the series was shared 1-1, Pakistan returned to Sri Lanka, and won both Tests. Babar Azam's side showed that England's aggression in Pakistan in December 2022 had rubbed off, powering to victory in the Second after a close contest in the First.

In the earlier series, Sri Lankan spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis Wanigamuni had shared 29 wickets; this time, they had to settle for 15, including a combined two for 333 as Pakistan galloped to 576 for ﬁve in Colombo.

In all, the tourists scored at more than four an over. Shan Masood, their No. 3, explained: "The management was very ﬁrm in what was lacking - we weren't scoring at a good rate. Sri Lanka usually do well to hold opponents to low run-rates, but our style of play overcame that."

Saud Shakeel continued his dream start in Tests with a double-hundred in the ﬁrst match, and Abdullah Shaﬁq followed suit in the second. They were backed up by exceptional ﬁelding - not always a Pakistan strength - and a superior attack.

The turning point had come during the ﬁrst innings of the opening Test, when Pakistan - replying to 312 - recovered from 101 for ﬁve to 461, mainly thanks to Shakeel and Agha Salman.

From then on, the Sri Lankans had a miserable time. Dhananjaya de Silva did well, but they failed to build partnerships, the bowling lacked edge, and the ﬁelding fell apart.