Pakistan's Fatima Sana joins Canterbury for Super Smash

She enters the competition on the back of a Player-of-the-Series performance in the recently-concluded T20Is against New Zealand

Pakistan's bowling allrounder Fatima Sana is set to join the New Zealand domestic side Canterbury for the Women's Super Smash. Sana will be part of the team for the first six rounds of the competition, which begins on Tuesday with Canterbury facing Auckland

"Joining the Canterbury Magicians is a fantastic opportunity, and I am eager to contribute my best to the team's success," Sana said as per a release. "The Super Smash is known for its competitive nature, and I am looking forward to the challenges while learning from and sharing my experiences with my new team-mates."

Sana, 22, was already in New Zealand, where she played in all three T20Is and ODIs. She grabbed 3 for 18 and 3 for 22 in the first two T20Is respectively, giving Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and scripting their first T20I series win outside Asia and Ireland. Although they lost the third T20I, Sana was named the Player of the Series for taking six wickets in the series.

Later in the ODIs, she scored an unbeaten 90 in the second game , although Pakistan lost the match by one wicket - and with it, the series - before going on to win the third ODI via the Super Over.

Canterbury head coach Rhys Morgan said he was "delighted" to welcome Sana to the team.

"Her international experience and record make her a valuable addition to our squad," he said. "We believe her presence will not only enhance the team's performance but also contribute to the interest in this year's Super Smash."

Sana, who has played 29 T20Is for Pakistan, had also represented Barbados Royals in the Women's CPL in the West Indies last year. She had picked up three wickets in the two matches she played.