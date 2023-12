Pakistan's Fatima Sana joins Canterbury for Super Smash

Sana, 22, was already in New Zealand, where she played in all three T20Is and ODIs. She grabbed 3 for 18 and 3 for 22 in the first two T20Is respectively, giving Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and scripting their first T20I series win outside Asia and Ireland. Although they lost the third T20I, Sana was named the Player of the Series for taking six wickets in the series.