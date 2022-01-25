Chamari Athapaththu breaks into top ten after showing strong form in the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers

Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath have moved up in the ICC Women's T20I rankings among batters after guiding Australia to a 1-0 series victory in the T20I leg of the ongoing Ashes series. Lanning, the Australia captain, displaced Smriti Mandhana from third place, while McGrath vaulted up 29 places to 28th.

In the first T20I in Adelaide , McGrath followed up figures of 3 for 26 with an unbeaten 91 off 49 balls, including 13 fours and a six. Lanning also fired with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls as Australia hunted down 170 with nine wickets and three overs to spare. The second and third T20Is ended in no-results following lashing rain in Adelaide.

Among allrounders, Ellyse Perry dropped out of the top ten in the list that continues to be led by New Zealand's Sophie Devine.