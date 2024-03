Women's red-ball cricket to return to India's domestic calendar

More recently, Meg Lanning had taken a somewhat stronger stance on the matter. "It's really difficult to prepare for a Test match. In my career, we were playing once every two years. It takes us two days to work out how to play it again, and then the Test is over," she had said. "If you really want the games to be a good contest and more nations to play and players to understand the game a little bit more, I think we probably need to play more. Or you go the other way and you don't play any at all and you focus on the short-format stuff."