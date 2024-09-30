Rodrigues on batting at No. 5: 'I'm working on going all out from the first ball'
She believes her experience in franchise cricket and adaptability will hold her in good stead at the T20 World Cup next month
I think for me the important thing is what the team needs from me and how I can contribute, be it batting at No. 3, opening, or lower down the order. I think the team believes that me batting at that number [five] will make a massive difference for the team and I am up for it. For me, it is all about adapting to situations and conditions, the mindset is always the same. I think I'm trying to be a little more aggressive and positive, because sometimes situations at No. 5 are different than at No. 3. At No. 3, you build an innings, you build partnerships, you run and you do everything to give your team momentum. At No. 5, you already know the situation and from there you have to take whatever you get. I've been working a lot of that, and it starts from the nets, going all out from the first ball because it may be that you need six runs off one ball.
From the time [Amol Muzumdar] became our coach, he made it very specific. Recently, we had a camp just on fitness and fielding. And we worked a lot there. See, it's a long process. But we keep at it, and I can assure you that we are getting better, that is for sure. I think we will continue to get better and it's nice to have specific things that we are focusing on and everyone is aware of it and everyone's given a plan and we're working to it. And also our fielding coach [Munish Bali] is very specific about it with each player. So as a team everyone is trying to get that goal.
I feel we have very similar batting styles. Whenever he hits sixes, he hits it in the gaps so that he can get at least a boundary even it's a mishit. It's very smart cricket that he plays. That's what I try to add to my game. And more than anything else, just sticking to my process and what style suits me, I bat like that. He also runs well between the wickets, he builds an innings, he likes working hard through the innings… so I just find a lot of similarities. I take a lot of inspiration from him.
I was just 18 when I traveled all alone abroad [for the Kia Super League]. And I had to do everything on my own - laundry, cook my own food, stay in apartments, travel alone. I think that experience changed me a lot because I'm not used to being alone"Jemimah Rodrigues
It's nice to dream about sitting on the bus and roaming around Marine Drive with the crowd there. But I think more than anything else, even more than that, just to lift the World Cup for India [is the main thing]. It will be the first time for the women 's team. The Under-19 girls have done it, but the women 's team hasn't, and I think it will be a crazy feeling just to do that. So yes, we've taken a lot of inspiration from the men's team and it was special watching them do what they did, and hopefully we can do that.
Yes, yes, yes! It feels great, honestly. You know, just to play with some Indian cricketers in different-different franchises and travel around the world playing in different conditions... I think, above all, it's the best way to get experience. Which I can use when I play for India. At the same time, we get to meet amazing people. I'm so glad that our squad is the sam - in the sense Jess [Jonassen], Shikha [Pandey] di and I - because we play for Delhi together, we play in the CPL [Trinbago Knight Riders] together, and now we will play in BBL together. It's crazy and I am looking forward to it.
When I played the Kia Super League, that was the first league I played. I think more than anything else, that was a game-changer for me. I was just 18 when I traveled all alone abroad. And I had to do everything on my own - laundry, cook my own food, stay in apartments, travel alone. Everything I had to manage, the money and everything. I think that experience changed me a lot because I'm not used to being alone. Even in the Indian team, I was like the baby of the team, everyone loved and took care of me, and I knew everyone. Then this was a whole new thing, and that changed me a lot as a person, made me more independent and, at the same time, made me stronger. And also, I did really well in the Hundred, the WBBL, the WPL. The more cricket you play with such great team-mates all around the world, the better you get.
Yeah, 100%. I think every knock was very important there. That knock [in the last league match] - it was not officially a semi-final, but actually a semi-final for our team - really gave me a lot of confidence, a lot of boost, because nothing like taking your team through and finishing a match, that too helping the team reach the final out of nowhere. I think the conditions in the CPL were a bit challenging, but I think to adapt to it gave me a lot of confidence. We will adapt to the conditions in the UAE too during the World Cup. I know how to play in different conditions, so I think that will be something I'll be taking into the World Cup.
Daya Sagar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo Hindi and Shamya Dasgupta is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo