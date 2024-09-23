Former Worcestershire player Alex Hepburn banned from ECB competitions for ten years

Alex Hepburn , the former Worcestershire allrounder, has been suspended from playing in ECB competitions for 10 years by the Cricket Discipline Commission, three years after serving a prison sentence for rape.

Earlier this year, Hepburn was charged by the Cricket Regulator with two breaches of ECB Directive 3.3. The first related to his conviction in 2019, for which he was released in October 2021 after serving two years of a five-year sentence, while the second related to his participation in a misogynistic Whatsapp group during his playing days with Worcestershire in 2017.

Hepburn, now 28, has not played professionally since the details of his arrest in April 2017 were made public. In the course of his four-day trial, it was heard how Hepburn had "dehumanised" women, rating them in text messages to his team-mates in a "sexual conquest competition".

He was subsequently found guilty on one count of oral rape, after an attack that took place in the flat that he shared with his then team-mate, Joe Clarke, with whom the victim had initially believed she was having sex. He appealed against the conviction, but the appeal was dismissed in September 2020.

Given Hepburn's time in prison, the Cricket Regulator was only able to serve him notification of the charge earlier this year, but his suspension has been backdated to the date of his release, on October 30, 2021. The suspension relating on the second charge, for a period of two years, is deemed to have been already served.

A statement from the Cricket Regulator added: "Mr Hepburn failed to respond to the charge letter and related communication. As such, the CDC panel reached its decision in his absence. Mr Hepburn has not appealed the CDC panel's decision."

Hepburn will also have to undertake "appropriate professional treatment" for the issues which led to his criminal conviction, and undertake appropriate training and education courses before he will be permitted to play, coach or undertake any cricket-related activity which falls under the authority of the ECB.