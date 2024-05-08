Worcestershire to wear '33' on playing shirts in memory of Josh Baker

Worcestershire will wear Josh Baker 's No. 33 on their playing shirts for the remainder of the season as a tribute to the left-arm spinner who passed away last week, aged 20.

Baker, who had made two County Championship appearances this season, died suddenly on May 2. He was a popular member of the Worcestershire dressing room, signing his first contract with the county aged 17 in 2022. He took 43 wickets in 22 first-class matches and 27 in 25 limited-overs appearances. He had also represented England at under-19 level.

The day before his passing, he had taken 3 for 66 in the first innings of Worcestershire's four-day 2nd XI Championship match against Somerset at Bromsgrove School. The match was called off early on the final day. Players wore black armbands as a mark of respect during the most recent round of the County Championship, which began on May 3.

Worcestershire declined to comment on the nature of Baker's death, asking for "the respect of privacy" on behalf of his family. Having consulted with the family, Baker's teammates have decided to honour his memory by wearing his squad number on the front of their shirts, under the club crest.

"It is clear from the outpouring of love we've seen, following last week's awful news, that Josh touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," said Worcestershire CEO Ashley Giles in a statement released on Wednesday.

"Wearing Josh's number on their shirts is a way for the team, and all involved with Worcestershire cricket, to pay tribute to his memory and keep his spirit alive on the field.

"Josh's mum and dad, Lisa and Paul, have asked us to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of love and support that they have received since Josh's passing.

"As we all continue to navigate through this very difficult time, we encourage our members, supporters, and the cricketing community to join us in honouring Josh's memory and celebrate the life of a remarkable young man who will forever hold a special place in our hearts."