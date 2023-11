Rohit, Kohli, Maxwell, Mitchell in ESPNcricinfo's team of the tournament

No batter scored as many runs at No. 5 as KL Rahul did, and only Quinton de Kock (594) scored more runs as a wicketkeeper. Rahul's ability was never in doubt, and if there were any questions about his temperament, he answered them quite emphatically over the course of this tournament. He started with an impeccable unbeaten 97 that helped India overcome a shocking start against Australia, when they had been reduced to 2 for 3. His ability to mould his batting according to the needs of the team is what stood out. He had a tough time as wicketkeeper in the final, but through most of the tournament he was tidy, sometimes even spectacular, behind the stumps. His DRS nous was an additional skill that the Impact Rating cannot quantify.