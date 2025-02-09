Deepti Sharma named UP Warriorz captain for WPL 2025

UP Warriorz have named Deepti Sharma as their captain for WPL 2025. The announcement comes after their regular captain Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the tournament due to a stress injury in her right foot.

Agra-born Deepti has been one of the more consistent players for Warriorz. She is their second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 17 games, and their third-highest run-scorer with 385 runs in 16 innings.

Deepti had a bumper WPL 2024 although Warriorz failed to make it to the playoffs. She scored 295 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of 136.57 and an average of 98.33. She also picked ten wickets at an economy rate of 7.23.

Deepti has previous captaincy experience too, having led Bengal in domestic cricket, and East Zone in the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy in 2024. She had also led Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge in 2022.

Warriorz will, however, sorely miss Healy, who is their highest run-scorer in the WPL, with 428 runs in 17 outings. Healy has had a frustrating time with injuries in recent times. She missed the T20I leg of the Women's Ashes recently, and only made it to the MCG Test after passing a late fitness test. However, Healy did not keep wicket.

In October 2024, Healy had ruptured her plantar fascia in her foot at the T20 World Cup, which saw her miss Australia's final group match and the semi-final against South Africa. She also suffered a knee injury during the WBBL 2024-25.