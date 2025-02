WPL 2025: Chinelle Henry replaces injured Alyssa Healy at UP Warriorz

Henry, the 29-year-old West Indies middle-order batter and handy quick bowler, hasn't played in the WPL before, but comes into the tournament with form behind her. She hit a 16-ball 43 in the last T20I on West Indies' tour of India late last year, and followed it up with a 72-ball 61 in the third ODI of the same series. Overall, she has played 62 T20Is, scoring 473 runs in 53 innings at a strike rate of 91.13. She also has 22 wickets from 44 bowling innings.