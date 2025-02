RCB's title defence hit by player unavailability and injury concerns

A swing bowler who is also a handy lower-order batter, Joshitha had an impressive U-19 T20 World Cup. In the domestic U-19 T20 Trophy in October 2024, she scored 144 runs at a strike rate of 175.60 and followed up with seven wickets in four matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker at the U-19 Triangular Series in December. In the opening match of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup against West Indies , she bowled a fiery opening spell, taking two back-to-back wickets in her second over to finish with figures of 2 for 5. She picked six wickets in the tournament.