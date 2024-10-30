UP Warriorz trade Danni Wyatt-Hodge to RCB

Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been traded from UP Warriorz (UPW) to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, ahead of the third season of the WPL, expected to be played in early 2025. A statement from WPL confirmed that Wyatt-Hodge will get the same fee - INR 30 lakh - that she had been bought by UPW for at the last auction, in December 2023.

Wyatt-Hodge, 33, is the third-most capped player in T20Is around the world, with 164 appearances for England, behind only Harmanpreet Kaur (177) and Suzie Bates (171), and has 2979 runs at an average of 22.91 and strike rate of 127.85 with two centuries and 16 half-centuries. She was also in good form at the recent T20 World Cup, top-scoring for England with 151 runs at an average of 50.33 and strike rate of 124.79.

She was not picked in the first WPL auction, when she had a base price of INR 50 lakh, and though she was acquired by UPW ahead of the second season, she didn't get to play a game as UPW finished fourth on the table and failed to make the playoffs. She is currently playing for Hobart Hurricanes at the WBBL in Australia.

"Danielle is a game-changer and a phenomenal athlete," RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said. "Her skills and competitive spirit align perfectly with our team's vision. We are excited to welcome her to the RCB and look forward to the energy she will bring to the squad."