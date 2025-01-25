Devine takes break from cricket, set to miss WPL 2025 for RCB

New Zealand captain and allrounder Sophie Devine is set to miss the WPL 2025, where she is part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to "prioritise her well-being" after receiving professional advice. She will also miss the remainder of the ongoing domestic season and return home.

An NZC release also said the decision on Devine's playing future "will be announced in due course", adding that the NZC, Cricket Wellington, and RCB supported her decision to take a break. The RCB are yet to name a replacement.

Devine has been playing the ongoing Super Smash for Wellington, where she has scored 38 runs and taken eight wickets in five games. She last played on Friday against Canterbury in Christchurch, picking up a match-winning 5 for 13

"Player well-being is paramount to us - it takes precedence over everything else," Liz Green, NZC's head of women's high performance development, said. "Sophie's had excellent support from the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and from our own high performance unit staff, and everyone agrees this is the best option available.

"The most important thing for NZC is that Sophie has a decent break, receives good support and care, and is fit and well before returning to professional cricket".

Since winning the T20 World Cup with New Zealand in October 2024, Devine has been part of the ODIs against India, played in the WBBL for Perth Scorchers, and also played the ODI series against Australia in late December.