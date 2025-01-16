Gujarat Giants vs RCB to kick off WPL 2025 on February 14 in Vadodara; final in Mumbai

WPL 2025 will begin on February 14, a week later than earlier planned, with Gujarat Giants hosting defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the newly built BCA stadium in Vadodara. As ESPNcricinfo had reported
earlier, Lucknow is the other new venue for the upcoming season, with Mumbai and Bengaluru to host matches as well.
After the first six games in Vadodara, the tournament will move to Bengaluru for the next eight matches. Lucknow will then host four games before the last leg in Mumbai. Mumbai will also stage four games, including the Eliminator on March 13 and the final on March 15 - all at the CCI stadium.
RCB will play four games at their home venue, the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which drew boisterous crowds last season. As for the UP Warriorz, they will play three games at their home base, Lucknow. Delhi Capitals are the only team who don't have home games in the five-team tournament.
Just like the previous season, all matches will be single-headers.
In the new women's FTP, a separate window
has been allocated for the WPL, the most lucrative women's franchise league.
RCB had clinched their first WPL title in 2024 after beating Capitals by eight wickets in Delhi
.