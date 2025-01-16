Charlie Dean replaces the injured Sophie Molineux at RCB for WPL 2025

Molineux, the Australian left-arm spinner, was ruled out of their home Ashes series against England after picking up a knee injury that will require surgery.

She had managed the knee issue through the WBBL in October-November last year. She captained Melbourne Renegades to the title despite missing four of their 11 games.

The issue flared up again during Australia's ODI series against India at home, which immediately followed the WBBL. Molineux played in the second and third games of the series, and picked up one wicket across the 11 overs she bowled.

She also missed the trip to New Zealand, which featured another three ODIs, and now faces a further spell out of action. Australia's physiotherapist Kate Beerworth had said in December that "further updates on an anticipated return date" for Molineux would be provided only after the surgery, which is supposed to take place this month.

Molineux was retained by RCB ahead of the 2025 edition of the WPL. She had represented them in their title-winning run in 2024, when she had bagged 12 wickets in ten games at an average of 23.16.

Dean, meanwhile, is yet to feature in the WPL. But she has played 36 T20Is for England, and taken 46 wickets at a brilliant average of 18.19. She is currently in action for her country in Australia, where she has struck only once in the first two ODIs of the Women's Ashes.