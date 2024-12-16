WPL 2025 auction: what the five teams have done right, and what they have not

Hot take: With a budget of INR 3.4 crore unused from their purse, UPW may have erred by missing out on a gun overseas fast bowler. They are also light on Indian seam options, with the exception of Anjali Sarvani and Saima Thakor, who are both still finding their feet at the top level. It means they could be forced to play Tahlia McGrath just to bring in an experienced seam option, which could leave Chamari Athapaththu on the bench. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is also battling a chronic knee injury. There's plenty to ponder.