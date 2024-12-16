WPL 2025 auction: what the five teams have done right, and what they have not
It was a small auction, mainly for plugging holes. Some teams did that well, some teams couldn't quite pull it off
The mini auction ahead of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) was held on Sunday and all the five teams filled their quota of 18 slots (including six overseas) by the end of it. Here's how the teams stack up.
Delhi Capitals
Hot take: Taniya Bhatia has been outstanding behind the stumps, but her batting impact has been negligible in recent times. DC have tried to address this by signing Nandini Kashyap, an upcoming youngster capable of being a finisher, and Sarah Bryce, who could be a fifth overseas starter in the XI because she belongs to an Associate nation - Scotland. Bryce was the second-highest run-getter for Sydney Sixers in the recent WBBL.
Possible first XI: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Meg Lanning, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Marianne Kapp, 5 Alice Capsey , 6 Minnu Mani, 7 Jess Jonassen, 8 Nandini Kashyap/Sarah Bryce (wk), 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Arundhati Reddy, 11 Radha Yadav
Other players
Retained: Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Annabel Sutherland, Titas Sadhu
New buys: Niki Prasad, Shree Charani
Retained: Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Annabel Sutherland, Titas Sadhu
New buys: Niki Prasad, Shree Charani
Gujarat Giants
Hot take: GG have tried to address their batting issues from the previous year by signing two explosive players in Deandra Dottin and Simran Shaikh, the latter fresh off recent success with Mumbai in the domestic T20s, but challenges remain. Who keeps if Beth Mooney is injured? Where is the experience in the seam department? Questions, more questions.
Possible first XI: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Laura Wolvaardt/Phoebe Litchfield, 3 D Hemalatha, 4 Deandra Dottin, 5 Harleen Deol, 6 Ash Gardner, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Shabnam Shakil, 9 Meghna Singh, 10 Priya Mishra, 11 Tanuja Kanwar
Other players
Retained: Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare
New buys: Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik
Retained: Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Sayali Sathgare
New buys: Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik
Mumbai Indians
Hot take: Their first XI appeared sorted even before the auction, but in continuing with their long-standing tradition (in the men's game, to start with) of scouting prodigious domestic talent, MI have signed 16-year-old swashbuckling opener G Kamalini, who can also keep wicket if required. They have also tried to plug a possible injury hole by drafting in South Africa's Nadine de Klerk, who may have a big role to play if Pooja Vastrakar doesn't recover from a long-standing back injury.
Possible first XI: 1 Hayley Mathews, 2 G Kamalini/Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 S Sajana, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 Saika Ishaque, 11 Jintimani Kalita
Other players
Retained: Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon, S Keerthana
New buy: Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari
Retained: Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon, S Keerthana
New buy: Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Hot take: Two of their four action picks are first-XI material. Raghvi Bist offers lower-order batting power, while Prema Rawat is an excellent reinforcement for the injured Asha Sobhana, who could be touch-and-go for the tournament as she recuperates from a knee injury. In acquiring Danni Wyatt-Hodge through a trade, RCB may have also accounted for a ready overseas replacement for Sophie Molineux, who is also under an injury cloud. The glaring miss, though, is a back-up wicketkeeper to Richa Ghosh.
Possible first XI: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Sophie Devine, 5 Kanika Ahuja, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Raghvi Bist, 8 Sophie Molineux/Georgia Wareham, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Prema Rawat/Asha Sobhana
Other players
Retained: S Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
New buys: Joshitha JV, Jagravi Pawar
Retained: S Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
New buys: Joshitha JV, Jagravi Pawar
UP Warriorz
Hot take: With a budget of INR 3.4 crore unused from their purse, UPW may have erred by missing out on a gun overseas fast bowler. They are also light on Indian seam options, with the exception of Anjali Sarvani and Saima Thakor, who are both still finding their feet at the top level. It means they could be forced to play Tahlia McGrath just to bring in an experienced seam option, which could leave Chamari Athapaththu on the bench. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is also battling a chronic knee injury. There's plenty to ponder.
Possible first XI: 1 Alyssa Healy (wk), 2 Vrinda Dinesh, 3 Uma Chetry, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Tahlia McGrath, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Kiran Navgire, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Anjali Sarvani, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad/Gouher Sultana
Other players
Retained: Chamari Athapaththu, Shwetha Sehrawat, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar
New boys: Alana King, Kranti Goud
Retained: Chamari Athapaththu, Shwetha Sehrawat, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar
New boys: Alana King, Kranti Goud
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo