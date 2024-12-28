Molinuex ruled out Ashes, Voll included

Allrounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the multiformat Ashes series due to a knee injury that will require surgery.

Molineux, a left-arm spinner, managed a knee problem through the WBBL, where she captained Melbourne Renegades to a maiden title, and the issue flared again after the ODI series against India. Molineux was ruled out of the recent trip to New Zealand and now faces a further spell on the sidelines.

"Sophie Molineux will undergo left knee surgery next month, following that we will provide further updates on an anticipated return date," team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

One of the key issues for Australia to resolve ahead of the Ashes will be whether captain Alyssa Healy is able to keep wicket having handed the gloves to Beth Mooney in New Zealand as she returned from a knee injury.

Georgia Voll , who made a stunning start to her international career against India, with 173 runs in three ODIs including a century, has been included for the one-day and T20I series which form the first two parts of the Ashes. Grace Harris will join for the T20Is at the SCG, Canberra and Adelaide.

A squad for the day-night Test at the MCG in late January will be named in the coming weeks.

"It was pleasing to see Alyssa Healy return to action against New Zealand and looked in good touch, along with a number of batters continuing their strong form on from the recent series against India," national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"Whilst Georgia Voll didn't play against New Zealand, she's made a brilliant start to her international career and will be a strong option with the bat if required in her debut Ashes series.

"The bowling group provides plenty of variety which will be important against a strong England batting line up."

The Ashes starts with the first ODI at North Sydney on January 12 followed by matches at Junction Oval in Melbourne and Hobart.

England will play a warm-up match against a Governor-General's XI on January 9 which Healy has been selected for. Legspinner Georgia Wareham has also been called into that squad in place of fast bowler Darcie Brown to give Wareham more game time ahead of the Ashes having only featured in one of Australia's last six ODIs where she wasn't required to bat or bowl.