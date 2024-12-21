Sutherland's 78-ball century overwhelms NZ in rain-hit ODI

Australia 291 for 7 (Sutherland 105*, McGrath 34, Penfold 4-42, Carson 2-65) beat New Zealand 122 for 5 (Kerr 38, James 27, Garth 2-17) by 65 runs via DLS

Captain Alyssa Healy made a successful return before Annabel Sutherland smashed her second consecutive century as Australia defeated New Zealand in a rain-affected second ODI at the Basin Reserve.

After Thursday's opener in the three-match series was washed out on the same ground, Sutherland steadied Australia from a mid-innings wobble in seaming conditions to finish unbeaten on 105 from 81 balls. Healy played as a specialist batter and hit a crisp 34 off 32 at the top of the order, while Beth Mooney took the gloves during New Zealand's innings.

Fresh off a commanding 110 in the series-finale against India at the WACA, Sutherland became the first batter to hit consecutive ODI centuries from No.5 and she made the tough batting conditions look easy to lift Australia to an imposing 291 for 7.

New Zealand faced an uphill task in their bid to achieve the second highest run chase in ODI cricket. Debutant Bella James made a brisk start and showcased her power hitting by pulling seamer Megan Schutt for six into the terraces.

But opening partner Suzie Bates, who earlier presented James with her cap, fell to quick Kim Garth in the sixth over when she edged to Ashleigh Gardner in the gully. There had been doubts over whether Gardner had gotten her fingers under a ball dipping low to the ground, but replays upheld the original soft decision.

James' breezy 27 runs off 33 ended on the last ball of the powerplay when she tried to hit Garth over midwicket only for Alana King to take a well-judged catch running backwards.

When captain Sophie Devine nicked off Ellyse Perry, New Zealand slumped to 60 for 3 in the 16th over and the only threat for an inevitable Australia victory was the darkening skies above.

The inclement weather did not arrive until the 31st over, well after the 20-over minimum required for a result, with New Zealand at 122 for 5 and well short of the par score. Play was soon called off as Australia clinched a 14th straight ODI victory over their neighbours.

It continues Australia's winning run since their T20 World Cup disappointment and follows their 3-0 ODI series whitewash against India at home.

After Devine elected to bowl under overcast skies, New Zealand did not make the most of the favourable conditions and were let down by ragged fielding. James, known as having a safe pair of hands, had a tough initiation in the field and dropped three catches.

Molly Penfold made key inroads into Australia's top order • Getty Images

But the most costly was when substitute fielder Jess Kerr was unable to take a tough catch low to her left at mid-off when Sutherland on 26. While quick Molly Penfold spilt a return catch when Sutherland was on 67, which denied her a maiden five-wicket haul. But she did produce a spirited performance to finish with an ODI career best of 4 for 46.

Devine was tactically astute, but her bowlers other than Penfold could not build enough pressure and Sutherland made them pay in the backend.

It's a blow for New Zealand's hopes of directly qualifying for the 2025 World Cup as they sit uneasily in sixth spot on the Women's Championship table

All eyes at the start of the game were on Healy, who made her international comeback as a specialist batter after she ruptured her planter fascia against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. She subsequently missed the India series having sustained a knee injury in the early stages of the WBBL season.

Having memorably made a century in her international debut series, 21-year-old opener Georgia Voll unluckily had to make way as Healy returned to the top of the order alongside Phoebe Litchfield.

Healy, who has been practicing hard in the nets in recent weeks, was determined to make up for lost time and smashed a second ball boundary off quick Rosemary Mair, who did not pitch the ball up consistently enough with the new ball.

Penfold also struggled in her initial spell as Healy capitalised with good timing and she scored 34 of Australia's first 41 runs. But she then mistimed a short delivery from Penfold to midwicket and punched her bat in frustration before trudging off the field.

The game changed as Litchfield and Perry struggled after the powerplay as Penfold returned to the attack. She had Perry gloving a climbing delivery before luring Mooney into driving and a thick outside edge was caught by James at gully.

Much like against India in Perth, it was left to Sutherland and Gardner to rebuild and they once again stood up under pressure with a 50-run partnership.

Having returned to form with a half-century in her last innings, a confident Gardner used her feet to attack the spinners until she was deceived by a looping delivery from offspinner Eden Carson that turned sharply past the bat and crashed into the stumps.

Penfold, who had taken just five wickets in her previous 12 ODIs, was left frustrated when James dropped Tahlia McGrath at extra cover before taking care of business herself by clean bowling Australia's vice-captain for 34 in the 41st over.

But Sutherland took over in the latter stages and made New Zealand pay for their sloppy fielding as she motored towards her third ODI century. She launched Carson for two towering sixes down the ground before sealing her ton off 78 balls in the final over.