NZ Women vs AUS Women, 2nd ODI at Wellington,NZ v AUS [W], Dec 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Wellington, December 21, 2024, Australia Women tour of New Zealand
What will be the toss result?
NZ-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bowl
AUS-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
L
W
L
A
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
A
Match centre Ground time: 14:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W8 M • 303 Runs • 43.29 Avg • 95.28 SR
NZ-W9 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 70.64 SR
AUS-W10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 83.91 SR
AUS-W10 M • 258 Runs • 36.86 Avg • 86.86 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 30.23 SR
NZ-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5 Econ • 32.5 SR
AUS-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.91 Econ • 21.26 SR
AUS-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 18.68 SR
Squad
NZ-W
AUS-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1425
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|21 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women News
Knee injury forces Healy to play as batter only against New Zealand
Beth Mooney will take the gloves for the three-match series but the opening match is threatened by the weather
Molineux ruled out of New Zealand tour in Ashes concern
The left-arm spinner had a recurrence of knee soreness after the India series
Mooney: Voll has taken to international cricket 'like a duck to water'
Voll has filled the vacancy left by the injured Alyssa Healy magnificently, showing strong form ever since her strong showing in her debut WBBL season
Injured Georgia Plimmer ruled out of cricket for remainder of the year
The injury means she will be unavailable for the home ODI series against Australia in December