Sophie Devine to miss ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

Since winning the T20 World Cup with New Zealand in October 2024, Devine, 35, had been part of the ODIs against India, played in the WBBL for Perth Scorchers, and also played the ODI series against Australia in late December. She was last seen in action in the Super Smash, where she picked up 5 for 13 against Canterbury on January 24. Her team, Wellington, went on to win the domestic T20 title with Amelia Kerr putting on a stellar show with bat and ball.