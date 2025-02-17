Sophie Devine to miss ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka
She had taken a break from domestic cricket and withdrawn from the WPL previously to "prioritise her well-being"
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine will not be available for their ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka as she continues to "prioritise her well-being." She had earlier pulled out of the Women's Super Smash midway and also opted out of the WPL for the same reason after "receiving professional advice."
"We are fully supportive of Sophie's decision to not take part in the upcoming series," Liz Green, New Zealand Cricket's Head of Women's High Performance, said in a statement on Monday. "Player well-being is our highest priority and it's important Sophie feels fit and well before returning to professional cricket."
Since winning the T20 World Cup with New Zealand in October 2024, Devine, 35, had been part of the ODIs against India, played in the WBBL for Perth Scorchers, and also played the ODI series against Australia in late December. She was last seen in action in the Super Smash, where she picked up 5 for 13 against Canterbury on January 24. Her team, Wellington, went on to win the domestic T20 title with Amelia Kerr putting on a stellar show with bat and ball.
New Zealand are set to play three ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting March 4 at home, followed by three T20Is that begin on March 14. A full squad is set to be announced later this month. They are also scheduled to face Australia for three T20Is in a series that starts on March 21. These are New Zealand's first T20I assignments since their T20 World Cup triumph where Devine led them to a maiden title.