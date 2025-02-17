Sophie Devine to miss ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka

"We are fully supportive of Sophie's decision to not take part in the upcoming series," Liz Green, New Zealand Cricket's Head of Women's High Performance, said in a statement on Monday. "Player well-being is our highest priority and it's important Sophie feels fit and well before returning to professional cricket."

New Zealand are set to play three ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting March 4 at home, followed by three T20Is that begin on March 14. A full squad is set to be announced later this month. They are also scheduled to face Australia for three T20Is in a series that starts on March 21. These are New Zealand's first T20I assignments since their T20 World Cup triumph where Devine led them to a maiden title.