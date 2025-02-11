Harmanpreet's rhythm in spotlight as Mumbai Indians chase 2023 repeat

Maheshwari, 24, could be expected to feature in MI's starting XI, given the question marks over Vastrakar's availability. She is a seam-bowling allrounder who plays for Rajasthan in the domestic circuit, and is the first from her state to be part of the WPL. In the Under-23 Women's One Day Trophy last season, Maheshwari had finished with 23 wickets, the second-most in the competition, and picked up two hat-tricks: against Mizoram and Odisha, both in Mumbai. She also returned 4 for 23 against Meghalaya in the One Day competition earlier this domestic season. Maheswari was even part of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, although she did not get a game.