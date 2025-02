Harmanpreet's rhythm in spotlight as Mumbai Indians chase 2023 repeat

Allrounder Nadine de Klerk and Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup winner G Kamalini , who was India's wicketkeeper and opening batter in the tournament, are among their newest additions. The other two new players in the squad are Rajasthan seam-bowling allrounder Akshita Maheshwari , and Madhya Pradesh's offspin-bowling allrounder Sanskriti Gupta

De Klerk's addition comes at a time when India's own seam-bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar is injured. Vastrakar had last played for India at the Women's T20 World Cup in October 2024, and then three matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy after being rested from the home ODIs against New Zealand.

"Pooja's currently injured at the moment, so will be making a call on that very, very soon," MI head coach Charlotte Edwards said in the pre-season presser. "Clearly she's been a big player for us for the last couple of seasons, but obviously we're monitoring her fitness and, hopefully, we should be able to announce something really soon."

There will also be additional spotlight on Harmanpreet in a home ODI World Cup year, which will be her first as India's captain. Of late, her slowish starts in T20s have been in focus, even if she possesses the ability to make it up later. A case in point being MI's must-win league-stage game against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024. In that match, Harmanpreet was on 20 off 21 balls at one stage, before surviving a dropped chance and turning the game around to finish on 95* from 48. MI, and India, would want their captain to be in good striking form.

Maheshwari, 24, could be expected to feature in MI's starting XI, given the question marks over Vastrakar's availability. She is a seam-bowling allrounder who plays for Rajasthan in the domestic circuit, and is the first from her state to be part of the WPL. In the Under-23 Women's One Day Trophy last season, Maheshwari had finished with 23 wickets, the second-most in the competition, and picked up two hat-tricks: against Mizoram and Odisha, both in Mumbai. She also returned 4 for 23 against Meghalaya in the One Day competition earlier this domestic season. Maheswari was even part of the Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, although she did not get a game.