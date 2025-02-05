Harmanpreet: WPL will play a 'very big role' in the lead-up to home ODI World Cup

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the upcoming WPL will "play a very big role" in the lead up to the home ODI World Cup later this year, as the T20 league will help the India players fine-tune their game and "raise" their fitness levels in the free window after the tournament. This year's World Cup will be the first time Harmanpreet will lead India in the 50-over tournament.

The five-team WPL will run from February 14 to March 15 across four cities in India for 20 league matches and two knockout games. The India players will then have a gap of over three months before they head to England for five T20Is and three ODIs. They will then have another gap for nearly two months. As per the FTP, their next assignment will be of three homes ODIs against world champions Australia in late September and then the 50-over World Cup at home in October.

Some of the India players are nursing injuries and could also use the WPL to regain and prove their match fitness.

"I think this WPL is going to play a very big role because this year we have ODI World Cup," Harmanpreet said at a press conference in Mumbai. "After the WPL, we have a very good window where we can work on our fitness and raise our fitness level. I think that gap will really help us to work really hard on ourselves."

India had failed to make the semi-finals in the last ODI World Cup, in early 2022 in New Zealand, under the captaincy of Mithali Raj.

Harmanpreet was asked about India's busy schedule at the turn of the year when they played back-to-back series against Australia (away), West Indies (home), and Ireland (home) and if that might have played a role in players having to manage their workload.

Harmanpreet herself sat out of two of the three T20Is against West Indies followed by the three ODIs against Ireland. India also played all those series, after the T20 World Cup, without the injured Pooja Vastrakar whose fitness is being monitored by Mumbai Indians for her participation in the WPL. Some other players such as Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil and Priya Punia had also missed the West Indies games in December because of injuries, and have not played since then. Like Harmanpreet, India had also rested their lead fast bowler Renuka Singh for the Ireland ODIs last month.

"See, as a cricketer, we really want our schedule to be packed and injuries are something which is part of the game and sometimes these are not under your control," Harmanpreet said. "But as a cricketer, we don't want to miss any tournament. But really happy [with] the way we are getting our schedule really packed and playing back-to-back cricket and that is something as a player, as a captain I'm enjoying. And good to see the last series went really well.