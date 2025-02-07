WPL 2025 FAQs: Fixtures, players to watch, injury updates, and everything else

The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is around the corner. Here's a look at everything you need to know about it.

When is WPL 2025 starting?

Can you give me a recap of the first two seasons?

In the inaugural season in 2023, played exclusively in Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final to lift the trophy. The following season, which was played across Bengaluru and Delhi, was won by RCB under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. DC were once again the runners-up.

What are the venues this time?

For the first time, the WPL is being played across four cities: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai. The tournament will begin with six games in Vadodara, followed by eight in Bengaluru. Lucknow and Mumbai will then host four games each. That leaves DC with no home games this season.

What is the format?

Each team will play the other teams twice in the league phase, after which the No. 1 team will qualify for the final directly. The teams placed second and third will play the Eliminator for the other spot in the final.

Are there any double-headers this time?

None at all, just like in WPL 2024. A total of 22 games will be played over 30 days. All games will start at 7.30pm local time.

Who are some of the new faces this time?

Not new, really, but West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin, who was picked by GG for the inaugural season before being released under controversial circumstances, is back with GG . Australia legspinner Alana King will make her WPL debut with UP Warriorz (UPW). Niki Prasad, who recently led India to Under-19 T20 World Cup glory , and her team-mate G Kamalini are also playing their first WPL, for DC and MI, respectively. You can check all the squads here. https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/wpl-2024-25-1463356/squads

Is anyone from the previous season missing?

Niki Prasad, India's World Cup-winning captain, is one of the new faces at the WPL this season • ICC/Getty Images

What about the coaching staff?

Mithali Raj and Nooshin Al Khadeer have parted ways with GG. They were the mentor and the assistant coach, respectively. Daniel Marsh (batting coach) and Pravin Tambe (bowling coach) have replaced them. Michael Klinger, the former Australia batter, will continue as their head coach. At MI, former Australia batter Nicole Bolton has replaced England's Lydia Greenway as fielding coach.

Can you remind me about the limit on the number of overseas players in the XI?

A team can have up to four overseas players in the XI. A fifth overseas player is allowed if she is from an Associate team. DC are the only team in WPL 2025 to have an Associate player: Scotland wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce.

Who are the young players to keep an eye on?

Apart from Prasad, DC have got wicketkeeper-batter Nandini Kashyap, who was one of the most consistent batters during the 2024-25 domestic season. At GG, there is legspinner Priya Mishra and allrounder Kashvee Gautam. At the 2024 auction, Kashvee became the most expensive uncapped player in the WPL but had to pull out because of injury.

MI have got Kamalini and Amandeep Kaur, the only left-arm wristspinner in the tournament. RCB have middle-order batter Raghvi Bist, who recently scored an unbeaten 31 off 22 balls against West Indies. Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry could play an important role at UPW in Healy's absence.

Where can I watch the games live?

Australia: Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

England: Sky Sports

India: Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

South Africa: SuperSport

USA: Willow TV

