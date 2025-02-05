Gardner replaces Mooney as Gujarat Giants captain for WPL 2025

"It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants." Gardner said in a Giants statement. "I have loved being a part of this team and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season. We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud."

Gardner has been a vital cog for Australia across formats, chipping in with her all-round credentials. In the recent Women's Ashes, she picked up five wickets including a second-innings four-for in the only Test match - a pink-ball affair at the MCG - and scored her maiden ODI century in the third ODI of the series. She missed the T20I leg of the multi-format series with a calf strain but had provided a reminder of her bowling abilities by picking 16 wickets for Sydney Sixers in WBBL 2024.

"She is a fierce competitor," Giants head coach Michael Klinger said. "Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign."

Gardner has been with Giants since the inaugural season and the move to elevate her to captaincy was made to free up Mooney, who is also the designated wicketkeeper and the opening batter for them. Gardner was also Giants' vice-captain for most of the first season after Mooney picked up a calf injury one game into WPL 2023.

Gardner is the No. 1-ranked allrounder in ICC's ODI rankings while Mooney is the leading T20I batter.

"I would like to thank Mooney for her highly valued leadership," Klinger said. "Now, she will be able to focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group."