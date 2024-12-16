Dottin goes back to Gujarat Giants to cap her year of new beginnings

Although "anxious", Dottin was confident of finding a bidder. She didn't know, however, that she would go for "such a high price" - more than three times her base price of INR 50 lakh. When the paddle came down, she had been signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 1.7 crore (USD 200,000 approx.), which was nearly three times the price she had fetched (INR 60 lakh) at the inaugural auction in February 2023.

"Well, to be honest, I knew that I was one of the big ones in the mini-auction, but to be picked first, I never expected that," Dottin told ESPNcricinfo after Sunday's game, where her 28-ball 52 was one of the few highlights for the visitors in a big defeat.

"For my calibre and how I go about my batting, I guess that being a part of WPL is a chance to explore and showcase my talents and learn a lot from other players as well, even the younger players, and also just to give feedback and share my knowledge. So, I really appreciate being a part of the WPL and for being selected by Gujarat Giants.

"I'll be honest, it felt really good to know [that multiple teams were tussling for me]."

Giants staved off fierce bidding from UP Warriorz to secure Dottin's services. The signing heralds a new chapter to the Giants-Dottin story, which began in controversial circumstances when Dottin was ruled out by the franchise days before the inaugural edition due to an "injury" which she disputed publicly through a series of social media posts.

That incident, which Dottin termed as "unfortunate" upon reflection earlier this year, didn't seem to have any bearing this time around, with the franchise going all out to get her. In between that infamous incident and being picked on Sunday, Dottin had found no takers at the auction ahead of WPL 2024.

For a team that finished last in the first two editions and is in dire need of batting firepower, going for Dottin seemed an obvious choice, especially since she also lends bowling depth and is an electric fielder. This is something head coach Michael Klinger confirmed after securing Dottin, who recently won the the WBBL with Melbourne Renegades

"I also think that coming back in the World Cup then going over to the Big Bash, I want to do well every time I step on the field. There's no options, there's no fear." Deandra Dottin

"Definitely WBBL form had a massive role," Klinger, who also coaches Sydney Thunder at the WBBL, said. "Her power, the way she can change games in few overs with the bat, her speed and accuracy with the ball - she is a multi-dimensional player and that's something we were after. Also, her role in West Indies making the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, we've seen some fantastic performances that we were after."

Dottin has had an interesting year overall. She came out of international retirement just prior to the T20 World Cup in the UAE in October, and helped West Indies reach their first semi-final since 2018. She aggregated 120 runs in the tournament, at a strike rate of 162.16, the best strike rate for any batter who faced at least 20 balls. In the WBBL that followed, she struck 148 runs at a strike rate of 151.02, her cameos often match-turning, and also picked up 10 wickets. But Dottin doesn't believe she's quite near her best yet.

"I feel really good and I think my current form is... I don't think it's actually 100%, I still have a lot more room for improvement," she said. "But I also think that coming back in the World Cup then going over to the Big Bash, I want to do well every time I step on the field. There's no options, there's no fear.