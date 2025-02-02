World Cup ecstasy for Indian teens who want to create 'legacy of winning ICC trophies'

"Coming at the start of the tournament, I think I mentioned one thing that we are here to dominate, we are here to make sure that India stays on top."

Those were the words of India captain Niki Prasad after she led India to a second consecutive Women's Under-19 World Cup title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. And dominate is what India did throughout the tournament, winning all their games and not letting any team score more against them than the 113 for 8 that England made in the semi-finals.

India had chased in four of the six games before the final, and they won all those matches comfortably, never losing more than two wickets. After South Africa won the toss and chose to bat in the title bout, India just replicated the template that served them so well through the competition, their spinners playing a pivotal role in getting the opposition out for 82.

India then chased down the target in 11.2 overs, with G Trisha - who also returned figures of 3 for 15 with the ball - scoring an unbeaten 44.

"We are definitely going to create this legacy of winning ICC trophies, winning a lot of trophies for India," Prasad said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Prasad had to put behind her the disappointment of not making the squad for the previous Under-19 World Cup, which India won under the captaincy of Shafali Verma in 2023, but she's soaking it all in now.

"I think I'm feeling really happy that I am right here standing, making sure that India stays on top. And it's obviously a special moment that we're playing the World Cup and doing this for India," she said.

India lost the toss and were asked to bowl. Prasad said India drew from their experience bowling first in most of their matches in the competition.

"I think all of us just tried to stay calm and down-to-earth and just stick to doing what our job is," she said.

G Trisha poses with her medal after taking India to the Under-19 World Cup glory • Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I think if we would have won the toss we would have definitely chosen batting but you know throughout the tournament we've been bowling well and we've been bowling first [more] so nevertheless we just wanted to go out there and show what we can do."

Trisha, who was named Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament, dedicated the latter award to her father, who was in the audience.

"Because of him I started playing cricket. I don't think without him I would have been here," said Trisha, who was also part of the team in 2023.

While she played in the middle order in 2023, Trisha was pushed up to open this time around, and she ended up topping the run charts with 309 runs from seven matches with an average of 77.25. No other batter reached the 200-run mark. Her strike rate of 147.14 was also the best in the tournament

Trisha, who said she idolises Mithali Raj, has been working on her power game in recent times and credited India's batting coach Apoorva S Desaii for giving her role clarity before the competition.

"So we've been working on [my power game] since a while. For this tournament our batting coach Apoorva sir he has kept telling 'you are going to open the innings and make sure you're ready for it'," Trisha said.

Apart from her heroics with the bat, Trisha also returned seven wickets from the six games she bowled in.

Parunika Sisodia struck in her first over of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup final • Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

India's left-arm spin trio 'like a family'

While Vaishnavi topped the charts with 17 strikes, Shukla and Sisodia were not far behind with 14 and 10 wickets respectively.

According to them, the three are close and have developed a great understanding between themselves.

"I guess back in the room in the hotel, what all three we talk about is nothing related to our bowling," Sisodia said after India's win. "All our bowling just came and, you know, in the game coming on we just enjoyed ourselves.

"We keep telling each other a little bit of, you know, what the batters are doing, helping each other [on the field].

"At this point, I guess, we are just, you know, eye contacting and we are understanding each other now."

With all of them being left-arm spinners, is there competition or does this fact not affect them?

"We are like the best friends," Sisodia was quick to respond, with emphasis on the "best". Vaishnavi, who was too overcome with emotion to speak a few minutes earlier was quick to interject: "We are like family actually. We all are family."

Asked about their plans for the future, Sisodia said: "I guess all of us... I mean, not just us [three] but the whole team, we all want to just go ahead and, you know, never look back from here."