G Trisha excels with bat and ball as India become back-to-back Under-19 champions

India 84 for 1 (Trisha 44*, Chalke 26*, Reyneke 1-14) beat South Africa 82 all out (van Voorst 23, Trisha 3-15, Sisodia 2-6, Shukla 2-9) by nine wickets

G Trisha, India's spin bowlers continued to be as brilliant as they've been throughout the tournament to take them to their second consecutive ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup title. On the back of the efforts of Aayushi Shukla Vaishnavi Sharma and Parunika Sisodia - who took nine wickets between them - India restricted South Africa to 82. Trisha then starred with the bat as well, helping chase down a simple target in 11.2 overs to leave a heartbroken South African side in tears at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

After captain Kayla Reyneke opted to bat, South Africa started strongly in the first over with opener Jemma Botha belting two fours in the off VJ Joshitha. But trouble began as early as the second over with Sisodia having Simone Lourens bowled for a duck, with a skiddy delivery that deflected off the batter's pads and onto the stumps.

India put the brakes on almost instantly after that, but Botha - South Africa's top-scorer of the tournament - once again displayed her quality, hitting Joshitha for a four down the ground. With Shabnam Shakil's introduction in the fourth over came the crucial wicket of Botha, thanks to a stunning catch by wicketkeeper G Kamalini, who threw herself to the right to grab a one-hander.

One brought two for India, as left-arm spinner Shukla struck first ball in the very next over, having Diara Ramlakan bowled with a straighter one for 3. At the end of the powerplay, South Africa were in trouble at 29 for 3.

Kayla Reyneke tries to console her team-mate Jae-Leigh Filander. South Africa came into the final an unbeaten team • ICC/Getty Images

India's spinners maintained the stranglehold on their opposition, drying up the runs in the middle overs, with no boundaries scored between seven and 14. In that passage, two more wickets fell, with Trisha removing Reyneke for 7 and Shukla taking her second by knocking Karabo Meso's middle stump.

Mieke van Voorst, South Africa's highest scorer in the game, broke the pressure with the team's first boundary in 56 balls, and went on to hit a couple more. But Trisha's double-strike in the 18th over once again pegged South Africa back, with both van Voorst and Seshnie Naidu getting out trying to go for big shots.

Fay Cowling then hit the first and only six of the game, but Vaishnavi recovered very well removing Cowling and Monalisa Legodi, both bowled trying to sweep, in the same over. Sisodia removed Ashleigh van Wyk off the last ball of the innings as South Africa lost five wickets in 14 balls to crumble to 82 all out. India were also superb on the field, especially with their ground fielding, with only one difficult return catch missed by Trisha.

India charged at the total from the first over, with Trisha hitting three fours off the first five balls she faced. She took on legspinner Naidu for three fours in the fourth over as well. Reyneke then broke through, having Kamalini caught at long-on, but India did not slow down even then. Sanika Chalke joined Trisha and brought out a classy cover drive off her fourth ball as India mowed down more than half of the total within the powerplay.