Matches (34)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

IND-WMN U19 vs SA-WMN U19, Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Kuala Lumpur, February 02, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext
India Women Under-19s FlagIndia Women Under-19s
South Africa Women Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 10:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GV Trisha
10 M • 424 Runs • 70.67 Avg • 138.11 SR
G Kamalini
10 M • 176 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 104.14 SR
S Lourens
10 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 112.76 SR
K Reyneke
10 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 84.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayushi Shukla
10 M • 22 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 10.36 SR
PS Sisodia
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 11.75 SR
K Reyneke
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 10.55 SR
S Naidu
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News

Sisodia and Kamalini lead the way as defending champs India cruise into final

Vaishnavi also shone with the ball, as England lost 6 for 11 in a middle-order collapse against India

Sisodia and Kamalini lead the way as defending champs India cruise into final

Jemma Botha: If you don't have nerves in a semi ... you're not human

The South Africa opener scored a 24-ball 37 to lead her team to victory against Australia in the semi-final of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Jemma Botha: If you don't have nerves in a semi ... you're not human

Van Wyk, Botha outclass Australia as South Africa reach maiden final

Australia were restricted to 105 for 8 before Botha's whirlwind knock helped South Africa chase down the target with 11 balls to spare

Van Wyk, Botha outclass Australia as South Africa reach maiden final

Battle-hardened Australia face unbeaten SA in clash of top bowling units

South Africa have not played a single, full 20 over game in the tournament having been hounded by rain

Battle-hardened Australia face unbeaten SA in clash of top bowling units

Favourites India take on England in Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup semi-final

India have crushed all their opponents so far, while England faced a couple of must-win games in their run to the semi-finals

Favourites India take on England in Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup semi-final
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Super Six, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1944085.724
AUW1943161.377
SLW1942150.550
BAW194224-0.500
SCW194031-4.595
WIW194040-4.153
Super Six, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1943073.215
ENW1942062.877
NGW194215-0.805
USW1941230.203
NZW194132-0.870
IRW194031-1.873
Full Table