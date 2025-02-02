Matches (34)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
IND-WMN U19 vs SA-WMN U19, Final at Kuala Lumpur, Women's U19 T20 WC, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Kuala Lumpur, February 02, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND-WMN U19
W
W
W
W
W
SA-WMN U19
W
W
W
A
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 10:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
INW1910 M • 424 Runs • 70.67 Avg • 138.11 SR
INW1910 M • 176 Runs • 29.33 Avg • 104.14 SR
SAW1910 M • 212 Runs • 23.56 Avg • 112.76 SR
SAW1910 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 84.32 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
INW1910 M • 22 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 10.36 SR
INW199 M • 16 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 11.75 SR
SAW1910 M • 18 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 10.55 SR
SAW199 M • 10 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
INW19
SAW19
Player
Role
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|02 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
Sisodia and Kamalini lead the way as defending champs India cruise into final
Vaishnavi also shone with the ball, as England lost 6 for 11 in a middle-order collapse against India
Jemma Botha: If you don't have nerves in a semi ... you're not human
The South Africa opener scored a 24-ball 37 to lead her team to victory against Australia in the semi-final of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Van Wyk, Botha outclass Australia as South Africa reach maiden final
Australia were restricted to 105 for 8 before Botha's whirlwind knock helped South Africa chase down the target with 11 balls to spare
Battle-hardened Australia face unbeaten SA in clash of top bowling units
South Africa have not played a single, full 20 over game in the tournament having been hounded by rain