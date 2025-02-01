Spirited South Africa look to end mighty India's dominance in final clash

Big Picture: Unbeaten sides, solid bowling units

Two unbeaten sides. Two stories of significant progress over two years will culminate with the final of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

It might only be edition number two, but India have asserted themselves as the team to beat in this competition. They have outclassed every team in their path to the finals, and have looked stronger than the title-winning squad in 2023 with two capped internationals under Shafali Verma.

Niki Prasad 's team has exhibited skills that might well mistake them for being a senior side, be it ball striking and power hitting with bat, accuracy and discipline with ball or athleticism and catching efficiency in the field. West Indies, Malaysia, Scotland and Bangladesh were brushed aside without sweat. Sri Lanka (in the group stage) and England (in the semi-finals) had their moments, but were unable to press the advantage across 40 overs, and India eventually prevailed comfortably.

India's pathway to prepare for the tournament also trumps most sides, many of whom had never travelled overseas before the World Cup. They won the U-19 Women's Asia Cup in December 2024, with all games played at the Bayumeas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, the venue for each of India's World Cup fixtures as well as the semi-final and final. Prior to that, two Under-19 sides played a triangular series in Pune that also featured South Africa, their opponents for the final.

That South Africa's story in World Cups has moved from falling short of finals to falling short in finals might be considered progress in itself.

Under captain Kayla Reyneke , one of seven players in the squad playing in their second edition, South Africa have shown significant progress after failing to go beyond the Super Six at home in 2023. They outclassed Australia in Friday's semi-final , which was effectively their first experience of a full game in the tournament. Their previous wins were secured in severely reduced games, largely due to rain against New Zealand, Nigeria and Ireland, and Samoa's 16 all out. Still they got the job done emphatically.

After two consecutive senior women's T20 World Cup final appearances in as many years, and just as many heartbreaks, South Africa have set their sights on the Under-19 women's team to bring home a first women's title, just as India did in 2023.

Form guide

India WWWWW (last five completed games, most recent first)

South Africa WWWWW

In the spotlight: G Trisha and Jemma Botha

Power-hitting takes time to evolve. It's unlikely to be seen at the women's Under-19 level. Try telling G Trisha and Jemma Botha that. Both, in their second edition of the tournament, are now promoted to open the batting. They both also have the power game that could decide the fate of the final.

Jemma Botha scored 37 off 24 balls in the semi-final • ICC via Getty Images

Trisha is the tournament's leading run-scorer and is likely to remain so regardless of what happens in the final after striking the first hundred in the competition , against Scotland. It's not just the 265 runs though, it's the strike rate of 149.71 that stands out.

Botha might have been competing for similar honours had South Africa's batters batted more than the 26.5 overs they did in the entire tournament leading up to the semi-final. Her 37 off 24 with five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 154 in the semi-final against Australia gave South Africa a crucial head start that proved to be decisive in what could have been a tricky chase.

Team news

Both teams are likely to stick with the same XIs from their respective semi-finals.

India (probable): 1 G Trisha, 2 G Kamalini (wk), 3 Sanika Chalke, 4 Nikki Prasad (capt), 5 Ishwari Awasare, 6 Mithila Vinod, 7 Aayushi Shukla, 8 VJ Joshitha, 9 Shabnam Shakil, 10 Parunika Sisodia, 11 Vaishnavi Sharma

South Africa (probable): 1 Jemma Botha, 2 Simone Lourens, 3 Kayla Reyneke (capt), 4 Karabo Meso (wk), 5 Fay Cowling, 6 Mieke van Voorst, 7 Seshnie Naidu, 8 Luyanda Nzuza, 9 Ashleigh van Wyk, 10 Monalisa Legodi, 11 Nthabiseng Nini

Pitch and conditions: Spin to win

The Bayumeas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has two surfaces prepared with soil imported from Darwin, Australia, and another two with local red soil. Matches have been played on both pitches in the tournament, with the red-soil pitches offering more turn, like the game between India and Sri Lanka. The Australian soil pitches (numbers 2 and 3) have been conducive for run-scoring and yet sporting, like pitch No. 2 was for Friday's semi-final. Pitch No. 3 will be used for the final, and should play similarly.

Regardless of the pitch, India's three left-arm spinners have been outstanding, having taken 35 wickets between them, including all eight in the semi-final. South Africa will need to find a way to score down the ground against them, given the success that Aayushi Shukla, Parunika Sisodia and Vaishnavi Sharma have had against batters sweeping. South Africa's batters are the second-best team after India against spin, averaging 20.3.

South Africa's spinners also accounted for six of the eight Australian wickets in the first semi-final, with Reyneke (10) leading their wicket-takers list at an average of 5.50.

While rain has been around all tournament, more so in Johor and Kuching than in Kuala Lumpur, the forecast for Sunday's final is clear with temperatures reaching a high of 32 degreesCelsius and humidity around 60%. There is a reserve day for the final.

Stats and trivia

Together, G Trisha and G Kamalini have scored approximately 75% of India's total runs. Sanika Chalke is the only other batter to have faced more than 20 balls, leaving the middle order largely untested.

South Africa's pace bowlers, led by Nthabiseng Nini, have picked 16 wickets at an average of 5.60, the best among all teams in the tournament.