Sisodia and Kamalini lead the way as defending champs India cruise into final

Trisha's dismissal at the hands of Phoebe Brett nearly brought England another wicket, as Norgrove appeared to take a diving catch in the covers with Kamalini on 25, only for the TV umpire to rule that the catch hadn't been completed cleanly. That decision, followed by wides from Surenkumar and Trudy Johnson that ran away to the boundary, put India in a near-unassailable position, and Kamalini finished the game off with three fours in the 15th over. The second of them brought up her second half-century in as many innings.