RESULT
1st Semi-Final, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
AUS-WMN U19 FlagAUS-WMN U19
105/8
SA-WMN U19 FlagSA-WMN U19
(18.1/20 ov, T:106) 106/5

SA-WMN U19 won by 5 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/17
ashleigh-van-wyk
Van Wyk and Botha lead South Africa into final

Australia were restricted to 105 for 8 before Botha's whirlwind knock helped South Africa chase down the target with 11 balls to spare

ESPNcricinfo staff
31-Jan-2025 • 20 mins ago
Ashleigh van Wyk picked up 4 for 17 in three overs, Australia vs South Africa, Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup semi-final, Bayumeas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, January 31, 2025

Ashleigh van Wyk picked up 4 for 17 in three overs  •  ICC via Getty Images

South Africa 106 for 5 (Botha 37, Reyneke 26, Hamilton 2-17, Gill 2-20) beat Australia 105 for 8 (Bray 36, Briscoe 27*, van Wyk 4-17) by five wickets
A four-wicket haul from Ashleigh van Wyk backed up by a whirlwind 24-ball 37 from opener Jemma Botha helped South Africa outclass Australia in the first semi-final by five wickets and confirm a place in the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup final for the first time.
Electing to bat in sunny Kuala Lumpur, Australia were on the back foot immediately, with Ines McKeon trapped lbw first ball to fast bowler Nthabiseng Nini. Grace Lyons, promoted up the order, was then run out backing up too far at the bowler's end, with captain Lucy Hamilton's punch ricocheting off Nini's fingers onto the non-striker's stumps.
Hamilton and Caoimhe Bray were circumspect, with the South Africa bowlers sticking to a wicket-to-wicket line. Australia got their first boundary only midway into the fifth over, though Hamilton quickly added a couple more off Nini.
Then Kayla Reyneke, the South Africa captain, struck in her first over, pinning her opposite number in front of the stumps, missing a sweep. Australia went 7.3 overs without a boundary, with South Africa putting on a spin strangle. Eleanor Larosa and Bray added 27 runs for the fourth wicket in 47 balls.
A stunning return catch from Seshnie Naidu saw the back of Larosa before van Wyk took control, ripping through the Australia lower middle order with four wickets in three overs. Australia needed Ella Briscoe's unbeaten 17-ball 27 to take them to 105 for 8 on a good batting strip.
The chase wasn't expected to be straightforward for South Africa, against an Australia attack that hadn't conceded more than 100 even once in the tournament. Botha, though, wasted no time.
Batting well down the track to negate any movement, Botha got going with back-to-back fours against Larosa in the first over. Simone Lorens also started with a four but was soon castled by a Chloe Ainsworth in-ducker. But there was no stopping Botha. She smashed five fours and two sixes as South Africa raced to 50 for 2 after six overs.
With the foundation set, Reyneke took over and guided her side sedately towards their target. She stitched a 21-run stand with Botha and then a 38-run partnership Karabo Meso as South Africa coasted through the middle overs. Reyneke fell with South Africa three short of the target before Naidu took them home with 11 balls to spare.
SA-WMN U19 Innings
Player NameRB
J Botha
caught3724
S Lourens
bowled57
F Cowling
caught74
K Reyneke
caught2626
K Meso
caught1929
M van Voorst
not out812
S Naidu
not out28
Extras(nb 1, w 1)
Total106(5 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Super Six, Group 1
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1944085.724
AUW1943161.377
SLW1942150.550
BAW194224-0.500
SCW194031-4.595
WIW194040-4.153
Super Six, Group 2
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1943073.215
ENW1942062.877
NGW194215-0.805
USW1941230.203
NZW194132-0.870
IRW194031-1.873
Full Table